Earth Day celebration in Ann Arbor rallies for fired federal environmental workers

Earth Day in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this year focused on the people who help study and protect the planet.

Tuesday's celebration comes after several federal workers in Michigan lost their jobs amid DOGE layoffs. Hundreds of others marched outside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offices in Ann Arbor to express their appreciation for these employees' important role in protecting our planet.

Nicole Rice, who used to work at the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab, said there will now be gaps in predicting major weather events like the ice storms in Northern Michigan and harmful algae blooms that can impact our drinking water, after more than a dozen employees were let go in February.

Rice marched on Tuesday along with other former employees and those who are supporting them, including Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib.

"We're talking about things from harmful algae blooms in our drinking water to invasive species in our fisheries. So understanding where lake effect snow is going to land and ice cover search and rescue, these are fundamental to the health and welfare of our communities all throughout the Great Lakes ... Losing these experts and this research, we lose decades of research by getting rid of this laboratory." Rice said.

This is the second big rally held for fired federal workers in the environmental and sustainability field.