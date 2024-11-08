Detroit's Eminem, Jack White earn Grammy nominations as Beyonce tops the list with 11

Muni Long on her journey to the VMAs Grammy-winning artist Muni Long on her journey to solo stardom, Video Music Awards 05:26

Detroit natives Eminem and Jack White have both been nominated for 2025 Grammy Awards, adding to their already impressive totals throughout the decades.

The 67th Grammy nominations were announced Friday morning, and Beyoncé was the top nod-earner once again, racking up 11 new nominations for her country album "Cowboy Carter." She's now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, having earned 99 in all.

Hip-hop elder statesman Eminem is nominated for best rap album category, where his "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" is nominated alongside J. Cole's "Might Delete Later," Common & Pete Rock's "The Auditorium, Vol. 1," Doechii's "Alligator Bites Never Heal" and Future and Metro Boomin "We Dont Trust You." Eninem has won this category six times before, stretching all the way back to 1999's "The Slim Shady LP," and in fact has only ever lost this particular category once.

Eminem is also nominated for best rap performance for his single "Houdini," which reached the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles earlier this year. He faces touch competition there from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," which is competing in the top category for record of the year. "Houdini" is also nominated in the category of best music video, where he again faces Lamar along with Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX and A$AP Rocky.

He now has 47 career Grammy nominations.

Rocker Jack White was among the seven nominees in the best rock album category for his LP "No Name." His solo nomination this go-around, he faces off against the likes of The Black Crowes, Fontaines D.C., Green Day, IDLES, Pearl Jam and The Rolling Stones. White's nomination adds onto the three dozen prior Grammy nominations.

The best gospel album boasts more than one Michigan-affiliated artist, with both Karen Clark Sheard's "Still Karen" and CeCe Winans' "More Than This" earning nominations.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

