Emergency closure pending for bridge in White Lake Township

A bridge over a Huron River tributary in Oakland County, Michigan, is facing an emergency closure effective Monday because of a deteriorating structure.

The Road Commission for Oakland County gave that announcement Tuesday, saying the conditions of the Avonlea Avenue Bridge just south of Elizabeth Lake Road in White Lake Township call for an emergency restrictions. The bridge is 62 years old.

Residential access is available on both sides of the bridge.

"The safety of the traveling public is our top priority," RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. "After discovering significant deterioration during a recent inspection, we made the difficult decision to close it on June 16 to protect residents and motorists. We understand this closure is an inconvenience, but ensuring no one is put at risk is our primary concern," Kolar added.

Funding has been earmarked for a bridge replacement, which is scheduled to take place in 2026. The bridge will remain closed until that construction is completed.