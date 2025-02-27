Detroit woman charged with embezzling $400K from city's retirement funds

Gov. Whitmer calls for bipartisan efforts; GLWA announces water rate hikes; and more top stories

A Detroit woman has been charged with felony embezzlement involving over $400,000 taken from the Retirement System City of Detroit funds.

Evette Byrd, 52, had an arraignment hearing Wednesday in 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County on one charge embezzlement-$100,000 or more, along with one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to a press release from the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Both of those charges are 20-year felonies.

Her next court hearing is March 3.

The allegation detailed by the state AG office is that Byrd, while an employee of the retirement system, used her position to embezzle at least $460,000 in funds.

"People employed by retirement systems are entrusted to protect retirement savings and ensure those funds are used as intended," Nessel said in her statement. "My department remains committed to holding accountable those who use their position to steal from the savings of public servants."