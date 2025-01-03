Elissa Slotkin sworn in as Michigan's new U.S. senator

Slotkin says she looks forward to "stepping into the shoes" of outgoing Sen. Stabenow in January

(CBS DETROIT) - Former U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will remain in Congress, but now as a senator.

The Michigan Democrat, who served the 7th Congressional District, was sworn in on Friday, nearly two months after being elected to the U.S. Senate over Republican Mike Rogers.

Slotkin replaces longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced in January 2024 that she would not seek reelection after serving more than two decades.

With Slotkin now in office, Democrats maintain control over Michigan's Senate seats in the 119th Congress. The state has not elected a Republican in three decades, making the Slotkin-Rogers showdown one of the most competitive Senate races to watch in the election cycle.

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is currently serving his second term through 2027.

Republican Tom Barrett, who ran against Slotkin in 2022, will replace her in the U.S. House after he was elected over Curtis Hertel Jr.

The video above previously aired on Nov. 6, 2024.