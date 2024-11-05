Tom Barrett, Curtis Hertel square off to replace Slotkin in Michigan's 7th Congressional District race

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican Tom Barrett and Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. meet in Michigan's 7th Congressional District race in what could be one of the most competitive congressional races nationwide.

The winner will take over the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the open U.S. Senate race to replace longtime Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow.

Barrett previously ran against Slotkin in 2022 in what was the most expensive U.S. House race that year. Slotkin defeated Barrett by a margin of 20,185 votes.

The current district was drawn in 2022 and includes Clinton, Ingham, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, as well as portions of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland counties. Major cities include Lansing, East Lansing, Brighton and Howell.

The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Tim Walberg from 2011 to 2023 before it was redrawn and won by Slotkin in 2022. Walberg currently represents Michigan's 5th Congressional District.

The candidates

After graduating high school, Barrett served 22 years in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Before beginning his political career, Barrett was an analyst with the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Barrett served two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016 before being elected to the Michigan Senate in 2018.

Hertel is a former state senator. He was first elected to the Michigan State Senate and again in 2018. He was previously elected as the Ingham County Register of Deeds.

Hertel most recently served as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Director of Legislative Affairs. His wife, Elizabeth Hertel, is the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Key issues

Barrett says he is focused on what he calls the "four pillars of security." Barrett is focused on securing the border, bringing down the cost of living, national security and protecting Michigan's communities from crime.

"I'm not running for Congress to be the lesser of two evils — I'm running because I want to leave my children an America worth defending," Barrett said on his campaign platform. "I'm going to Washington to restore our commitment to America, and the values that took us from a fragile new republic to the greatest nation on earth."

Hertel said he is focused on protecting a woman's right to abortion, bringing supply chains to Michigan, defending voting rights and fighting to protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

Hertel says he is "a relentless advocate for Mid-Michigan who believes that the only way to accomplish our shared goals is to listen and work with others to find solutions that help everyone."