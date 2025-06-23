Eight men arrested in online predator investigation in northern Ohio

A multi-agency investigation into online child predator activity has resulted in arrests of eight Ohio residents so far, the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office in Port Clinton, Ohio announced.

Federal agencies involved in what became known as Operation Safe Harbor included Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service. The four-day undercover investigation targeted individuals who were believed to be taking part in the online solicitation of minors.

"This operation underscores the proactive and collaborative approach law enforcement is taking to address a growing threat in the digital age," the press release said.

"Online exploitation of children is a serious and evolving threat," Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten said in the news release. "We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those who seek to harm children in our communities."

Ohio agencies involved in the case were Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office / Major Crimes Unit, Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, Tiffin Police Department, Sandusky County Drug Task Force, Port Clinton Police Department, Oak Harbor Police Department, Perrysburg Police Department, Defiance Police Department and Danbury Police Department.

The eight men lived in communities across northern Ohio, from Delta to North Royalton and including Toledo. The resulting charges include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possession of criminal tools.

Numerous other suspects have been identified, and investigators continue to work on the case, the press release said.