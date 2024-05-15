Eastpointe police say domestic violence incidents on the rise

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are reminding the public about domestic violence and how to get help if you are a victim.

There has been a rise in the number of domestic violence calls, and I don't know why; however, these are some of the most dangerous calls our officers respond to," said Chief Corey Haines, Eastpointe Police.

Chief Haines said domestic violence calls are increasing significantly, and the most recent call was nearly deadly for the victim.

"Officers responded, and they found that the boyfriend and girlfriend were residing together, and the boyfriend had some admissions to his girlfriend that he was less than faithful to her that escalated into a bigger argument where he ended up being stabbed multiple times," Chief Haines explained.

Shantisha Howse, 26, was arrested after the incident on Monday night and charged Wednesday with intent to murder, a life felony.

Haines said the boyfriend, the victim in this case, is expected to recover physically.

However, Haines said this domestic violence incident is prompting him to remind the public that there is help out there for victims.

"What we recommend is reach out to family members, reach out to Turning Point. Turning Point is a great organization that will provide a lot of different benefits to people who are victims of domestic violence," Haines said.

Sharman Davenport is the CEO of Turning Point in Mt. Clemens. Davenport said that in many cases, victims don't realize they are in an abusive relationship, but there are always signs.

"One of the things that tell you that a relationship might and I'll be heading towards domestic violence is if somebody's trying to control you, if they wanna know where you are at all times, if they belittle you, if they try to make you feel bad about yourself and your reactions," Davenport said.

Turning Point is free to call, and someone is available to speak to 24 hours a day.

Davenport said if you or anyone you know may be in an abusive relationship, please give Turning Point a call; it could save a life, perhaps your own.

"We need to take these situations seriously. Domestic violence is pervasive and dangerous, and it happens in all of our communities," Davenport said.