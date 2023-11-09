Eastpointe mayor sentenced for fraudulently applying for COVID-19 small business grant

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was sentenced for fraudulently applying to a COVID-19 small business grant and misusing it for her own personal business.

Owens applied for a grant under the CARES Act Small Business Fund after falsely stating that her business was 51% veteran-owned and had 100-249 employees.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Owens pleaded no contest to making a false statement and paid $10,000 in restitution to the county in September. She was required to pay the restitution in full before her plea, which is required of every defendant, to be sure the defendant is made financially whole.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Owens was sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation and 100 hours of community service at a nonprofit.

"The oath to uphold the law is sworn with the understanding that no one is above the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "As we honor Veterans Day, my office stands firm in its commitment to the people to prosecute without hesitation and to hold accountable those who have betrayed the public trust, ensuring that benefits meant for veterans are not lost to fraud."