Eastpointe mayor facing felony fraud charges

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe mayor Monique Owens is facing charges after she allegedly fraudulently applied for a grant under the CARES Act in November 2020.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Owens received $10,000 from the Macomb County grant.

She was charged with false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a five-year felony.

"I will not shy away from public corruption cases. This is not the first time my office has authorized charges involving a public servant during my two years as a county prosecutor. I ran for office to clean up public corruption," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Owens was arraigned in 41B District Court and a $10,000 personal bond was set.

She is due back in court on April 11.