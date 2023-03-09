Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastpointe mayor facing felony fraud charges

/ CBS Detroit

Eastpointe mayor facing felony fraud charges
Eastpointe mayor facing felony fraud charges 00:23

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe mayor Monique Owens is facing charges after she allegedly fraudulently applied for a grant under the CARES Act in November 2020. 

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Owens received $10,000 from the Macomb County grant. 

She was charged with false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a five-year felony. 

"I will not shy away from public corruption cases. This is not the first time my office has authorized charges involving a public servant during my two years as a county prosecutor. I ran for office to clean up public corruption," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.  

Owens was arraigned in 41B District Court and a $10,000 personal bond was set. 

She is due back in court on April 11. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.