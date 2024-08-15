Watch CBS News
Eastern Michigan University, Target giving away two gift cards to students living in new on-campus apartments

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University and Target are teaming up to give two students $500 gift cards to decorate their living spaces at the university's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.

The new apartments, part of EMU's plan to overhaul student housing facilities, will become available this fall. The new state-of-the-art buildings offer studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom apartment-style units with modern amenities. 

Officials say the gift cards, provided through the Reface My Living Space initiative, celebrate the opening of the new on-campus apartments and also provide students with new modern living space.

"This opportunity is helpful to our students, especially those who experience financial hardships," Jeanette Zalba, director of Housing and Residence Life at Eastern, said in a statement. "Having a comfortable and well-decorated living space can significantly impact a student's academic performance and overall well-being. We're grateful to Target for helping our students create a nurturing environment where they can thrive."

Students who will live in the apartments this fall can submit a 300- to 500-word story discussing how they will use the gift card to decorate their space and how it will support their personal and academic goals. Applications can be submitted online by Aug. 28.

The winners will then film their shopping experience and the final reveal of the decorated apartment.

