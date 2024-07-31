Get a look inside Eastern Michigan University's brand-new student apartments

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University revealed on Wednesday its brand-new student housing complex featuring 400 beds.

Lakeview Apartments is part of the school's $200 million plan to overhaul EMU's student housing facilities.

"It's part of our Welcome Home project, which included 700 new beds," said EMU Director of Housing and Residence Life Jeanette Zalba. "It also included renovations in five buildings. So, we're really excited to have students move in."

In total, the yearslong project constructed and renovated one million square feet of student housing on the Ypsilanti campus.

For decades, EMU housed its students in residence halls that were built in the 1960s — some of those buildings didn't have air conditioning.

The new state-of-the-art building offers one-, two- and four-bedroom apartment-style units that feature modern amenities.

"(They have) everything you'd want — upgraded WiFi, air conditioning, apartment-style, new finishes, beautiful lighting," said Zalba. "I think students are going to love it."

Students played a central role in the development of the new units, officials said.

"Everything down to the types of furniture that we're going to see today," said associate director with Rieth Jones Advisors, Anthony Sikora. "To the size of beds, to the size of sinks, to the colors and the fit and feel of the spaces. The ability to control the climate within their space. Really just understanding and delivering for them. Because we know that if students are comfortable where they're living, it exponentially increases their ability to learn and retain information in class."

Cleaning and construction crews are putting on the final touches before students move in for the upcoming school year on Aug. 22.