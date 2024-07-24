Eastern Michigan University recruits top talent for esports teams

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan colleges are recruiting top sports talent, and it's not just for the athletic fields.

The world of video games is rapidly changing. Competitive gaming is drawing more and more people around the world, even at the collegiate level. College signing day isn't just for the football stars anymore.

"Yeah, I got to put on a hat. Stand up. Eastern Michigan University. That was cool," said incoming EMU freshman Jacob Bennet.

Bennett is the 2024 National High School Champion in the game Rocket League. Eastern Michigan University recruited him to join its over 40-person esports team.

"Esports is a stepping stone for all of our students in their lives," said Zach Lewis, EMU's esports coordinator.

Although their program is only about a year old, they already have varsity teams in all of the major collegiate esports and are attracting top talent. But their program focuses on more than just winning.

"You're gaining immediate access to the community that we've built. You're gaining immediate access to all these resources that are genuinely set up to make you a better, more well-rounded member of society," said Lewis

They offer professional development beyond becoming a pro gamer, such as internships and classes in media production and sports and business management. They also work on personal development.

"All of our students that are a part of our program will have the ability to learn how to cook, how to work out, they'll have access to mental health resources, wellness resources, academic coaching resources," Lewis said.

Bennett said he's met most of his friends through esports. It has taught him leadership and resilience, and he plans to learn even more while playing for EMU.

"Being on the team is going to help me keep my GPA up. It's going to help me grow with the school, get more involved with the school. Yeah, I'm excited for that," Bennett said.