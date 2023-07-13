Durfee Innovation Society brings resources to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a one-stop shop for people living in and around Detroit. The Durfee Innovation Society and the group, Life Remodeled, have taken over the site of a former school and filled each classroom with resources and opportunities for anyone who comes through their doors.

"The Dirty Innovation Society is an opportunity Hub. We call it that because we've taken an old school building that probably would have set back vacant, and we housed it with the best and brightest nonprofits in Detroit. We have over 35 organizations in the building, and we are servicing youth, adults and children. An opportunity Hub is a place where individuals can come and get opportunities that they deserve, that they probably otherwise would not have access to," said Brandy Haggins, the Director of the Durfee Innovation Society.

"We want to make sure that we're not being deprived of those things that we actually desire."

The services are available free to the community. The organizations housed at the Durfee Innovation Society pay for the space "at cost," meaning they only pay what it takes to run the building.

The society recently announced plans to create a similar hub on the east side of Detroit.

"The best part about being involved is seeing the actual change be made, you know, a lot of people talk about it. But when you get to see first hand, you actually see what is happening. it's just like wow, there is literally opportunity for all," said Charles Spears, the youth alliance president for Durfee Innovation Society.

"We can't stop here. This cannot be it, like we're in Detroit, and there are other communities that deserve this as well. And so we are now in search for our next opportunity Hub. We're not sure yet where that will be, but I'm pretty sure that we'll be, you know, led and guided by God and end up right where we're supposed to be," Haggins said.