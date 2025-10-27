Dundee wrestling program placed on probation, no Title IX violations found during investigation

An independent investigation into the Dundee High School wrestling program did not find any Title IX violations, the Dundee Community Schools superintendent said, but the program will be placed on three years' probation.

In April, school officials and the school resource officer began investigating after Superintendent Scott Leach received an anonymous complaint about alleged misconduct that occurred while the wrestling team was attending a tournament in Kalamazoo in 2024.

Dundee police said an investigation uncovered other incidents of hazing and assault that occurred on school buses and in the locker and wrestling rooms.

In May, the district hired a third-party law firm to conduct investigations on its behalf. The investigation determined that the actions in question did not constitute Title IX violations, the superintendent said.

"The district administration addressed the conduct of all students involved and issued disciplinary action to those student-athletes currently attending Dundee schools, consistent with the seriousness of their behavior and the district's code of conduct. The district also fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies throughout the process," Leach said.

The district said all coaches are now required to complete National Federation of State High School Associations training on bullying, hazing, inappropriate behavior, student mental health and suicide prevention. All student-athletes will complete a yearly online training on bullying, hazing and inappropriate conduct, and how to report misconduct.

In addition, students are not allowed to enter any hotel room that is assigned to them.

In a letter to the district on Saturday, Leach said that before the start of the season, the wrestling head coach will submit a supervision plan that details how the student-athletes will be monitored during practices, competitions and while traveling on district-provided transportation, and that plan must be approved by the administration.

While no Title IX violations were found, the wrestling program is on probation for three years. During the first two years of probation, overnight lodging will not be provided by the school district or the wrestling program. All wrestlers are required to participate in community service

"I want to emphasize that these incidents do not reflect the values or character of the vast majority of our Viking students

and student-athletes, who continue to represent our community with integrity, sportsmanship, and honor every day," Leach said.

Dundee is one of the state's most successful high school wrestling programs, having won eight consecutive Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 team state championships and 17 team titles overall. The state wrestling season begins on Nov. 17.

The above video first aired on May 12, 2025.