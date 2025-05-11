Hazing complaint prompts investigations into Monroe County high school wrestling team

Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories

The Dundee High School wrestling team is under investigation after someone reported a hazing incident involving team members, according to Superintendent Scott Leach.

School administrative officials and the school resource officer started investigating last month after Leach received the anonymous complaint, conducting interviews with coaches, wrestlers and parents.

School officials discovered during the interviews that there were videos of hazing, fights and team members physically assaulting each other, Leach said in a letter to students, staff and families of Dundee Community Schools on Friday.

The district has started a Title IX investigation that will be conducted by Thrun Law Firm. Local law enforcement is also investigating the reported incidents.

Leach said all wrestling activities at the school are on hold pending the outcome of the investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip here, call OK2SAY at 855-565-2729 or text the state's student safety program at 652729.

"At Dundee Community Schools, we expect our student-athletes to adhere to the highest standards of conduct," Leach said in the letter. "This situation does not represent the vast majority of our outstanding student-athletes who compete with honor, grit and integrity.

Michigan's boys wrestling season begins on Nov. 17, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.