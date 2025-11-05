Detroit Metro Airport travelers react to 10% air traffic reduction amid shutdown

Federal officials announced on Wednesday that there will be a 10% reduction in air traffic amid a government shutdown, leaving some people who traveled through the Detroit Metro Airport concerned.

The shutdown became the longest in U.S. history on Tuesday after reaching Day 35. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited staffing shortages for the air traffic reduction. The reduction is expected to impact 40 "high-volume" markets. It's unclear if DTW will be one of the 40 airports directly impacted.

Some travelers who spoke with CBS News Detroit said that while their flights on Wednesday were not impacted, they worry about any upcoming travel.

"Hopefully, our politicians can figure it out," Kye Sampson, who was traveling from Houston through DTW on Wednesday evening, said,

"I know a lot of people in Atlanta that work for government agencies like the CDC, but mainly air traffic control and TSA, and it's really hard on their families," said Andrew Poliak, who was traveling for work from Atlanta. "But I'm a little worried because I'm supposed to visit my mom for Thanksgiving, but I don't see this ending before Thanksgiving the way it's going right now."

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford says if the shutdown continues, more restrictions could be on the way. Bedford says he would specify which 40 markets around the country will be affected on Thursday, adding that the restrictions will affect commercial airspace and other activities, including space launches.

"The system is extremely safe today, safe tomorrow, and if the pressures continue to build, we will take additional measures, Bedford said in a press conference.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Wayne County Airport Authority, which says it is "continuing to monitor the situation."