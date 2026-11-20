Drummer Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform with Wu-Tang Clan during the Detroit Lions halftime show on Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions made that announcement on Friday, adding to the details already made public about plans for the nationally broadcast game from Ford Field. The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS Detroit.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs on stage during the NAMM Grand Rally For Music Education on Day 3 of 2026 NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on January 24, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

Both Wu-Tang Clan and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Wu-Tang Clan earning that honor earlier this year and Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2012. Smith, who grew up in Southeast Michigan, has performed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988.

Detroit rapper Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, are executive producers of the Lions Thanksgiving Day halftime show, with their contract extending through 2027. When that decision was announced in 2025, Detroit Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said the intent was to "attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."

Actor and recording artist Antonio Cipriano, a Michigan native, will perform the national anthem for the game.

Detroit is coming off a 9-8 campaign and a last-place finish in the NFC North, while Chicago went 11-6 and beat the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card game before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the Divisional Round.

The Lions have played a Thanksgiving Day game nearly every year since 1934.