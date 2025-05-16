Detroit man faces multiple drugs, weapon charges in narcotics investigation

A Detroit man was charged in a Metro Detroit narcotics investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills.

Justin Shannon Alexander, 35, had an arraignment hearing Friday in 36th District Court on multiple charges that include delivery of controlled substance, firearms possession by a felony, ammunition possession by a felon and felony firearms, the Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit district reported.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash surety.

The investigation was led by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team, known as COMET. The street value of the confiscated drugs was about $50,000; officers also seized 12 firearms and $35,000 in cash.