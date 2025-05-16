Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit man faces multiple drugs, weapon charges in narcotics investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A Detroit man was charged in a Metro Detroit narcotics investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills. 

Justin Shannon Alexander, 35, had an arraignment hearing Friday in 36th District Court on multiple charges that include delivery of controlled substance, firearms possession by a felony, ammunition possession by a felon and felony firearms, the Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit district reported

Bond was set at $50,000 cash surety. 

The investigation was led by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team, known as COMET. The street value of the confiscated drugs was about $50,000; officers also seized 12 firearms and $35,000 in cash. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.