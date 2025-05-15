Over $50,000 worth of street drugs confiscated in Macomb County narcotics investigation

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

Metro Detroit police narcotics teams collaborated on an investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills, some of which were fake fentanyl or methamphetamine pills.

Michigan State Police provided that report on behalf of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team known as COMET Wednesday. The report said that 12 firearms – five of which had been reported as stolen – and $35,000 cash also were confiscated.

The street value of the drugs alone is about $50,000, the report said.

Items confiscated during a multi-unit narcotics bust in Metro Detroit on May 14, 2025. County of Macomb Enforcement Team

The suspect is in custody, pending a court arraignment. The investigation is continuing.

COMET was assisted by Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Michigan State Police Metro South Post, MSP's ES Team, and MSP's 2nd District Headquarters.

This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police.