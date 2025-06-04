Drug overdose deaths down 25% in Washtenaw County, health officials say

Overdose deaths in Washtenaw County dropped dramatically, according to a new report from the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The department found deaths from drug overdoses dropped 25% between 2023 and 2024.

This report comes as Washtenaw County also reaches a nine-year low in opioid related overdose deaths, a huge turnaround in a trend that was increasing every year between 2019 and 2022. Experts are thanking the accessibility of emergency treatments like naloxone.

They're giving them away for free at the Washtenaw Health Department, as you can't put a price on saving someone's life. They say it's a big reason why total overdose deaths went down from 88 in 2023 to 66 in 2024.

"We're really attributing the decrease to a lot more resources being available in our county. We have the naloxone kits pretty widely available in the county, including here at Towner. We have a vending machine where free naloxone can be taken," said WCHD health promotion coordinator Deanna Price.

While 42 is the fewest number of opioid related overdose deaths for the county in the past nine years, nearly all of them still involved fentanyl in 2024 (93%), just like in 2023 (95%). Price says fentanyl testing strips are also free at the health department and can easily save someone from making a fatal mistake.

"So the goal is really making it as accessible as possible, where people can easily grab these kits and then have them when they're using. Knowing that you can test these things before using may be making using a bit safer," Price said.

With $16 million in opioid settlement funds over the next 18 years, the health department is already reviewing grant proposals from local organizations that also want to see overdose numbers continue to drop.

"We've had several organizations apply for this RFP and they'll be scored. Then we hope to have the final award recipients sometime this summer," Price said.

The Washtenaw Health Department created a list of locations you can pick up free Narcan (brand name naloxone) and fentanyl testing strips, while also compiling a checklist of how to decrease your risk of an overdose if you're using:

• Test drugs using fentanyl test strips

• Avoid using alone and take turns when using with others

• Take care if you have not used in a while

• Avoid mixing drugs, including alcohol

• Have naloxone ready and know how to use it