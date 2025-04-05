Drone spotted inside Detroit Tigers' stadium during home opener, police say; 1 in custody

Michigan police are investigating after a drone was flown into Comerica Park during the Detroit Tigers' home opener on Friday.

The Detroit Police Department says the drone was flown into the stadium around 1:43 p.m., around 30 minutes after the first pitch of the game.

Officials say the incident originated on the top floor of a parking garage at the intersection of Brush Street and East Adams Avenue, and the person operating the drone was taken into custody near that area.

Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department are investigating.

Detroit police initially said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was also looking into the incident, but the federal agency said in a statement to local law enforcement that it does not "confirm or deny the existence of investigations, disclose investigative details, or comment on the status of any investigation."

The Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-4 in Friday's home opener, marking their 14th win in their last 17 home openers.

A Green Day concert at Comerica Park was briefly stopped in September 2024 after a drone was spotted over the venue. Detroit police say the band was rushed off the stage during a song for safety reasons.

Officials say the drone operator in the September 2024 incident was found outside the stadium and arrested.

Note: The above video first aired on April 4, 2025.