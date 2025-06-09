Michigan State Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Ypsilanti Township

Two killed in shooting in Detroit; Henry Ford Hospital nurses' strike; and more top stories

Michigan State Police identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run last month that killed a 52-year-old man in Ypsilanti Township.

The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. on May 26 on Interstate 94 near the US-12 bypass. Police responded to a report of an unclothed man walking in the westbound lanes. The Huron Valley Ambulance arrived at the scene before MSP troopers. At that time, the driver of a black sedan struck the man and drove off.

Despite lifesaving measures, the victim from Warren was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were searching for the driver.

In an update on Monday, MSP says the Brighton Post received a call from someone who claimed their family friend may be the driver involved in the incident. Police learned that the alleged driver, a 20-year-old man from Jackson, told the person that he was involved in a crash that day.

MSP interviewed the suspected driver, who told investigators that he did not stop because he had been drinking and was underage. Police say his vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Malibu, appeared damaged and was impounded for further investigation.

Police say they will submit a request for charges to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.