Warren man struck and killed on Interstate 94 in Ypsilanti Township

A man who was walking without clothing amid Interstate 94 traffic was struck and killed early Sunday, the Michigan State Police reported.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 2:25 a.m. in Washtenaw County's Ypsilanti Township.

About that time, a call was made of an "unclothed male" who was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the US-12 bypass.

A Huron Valley Ambulance crew arrived on scene just before state troopers did. But before the medics could make contact with the man, a passing black sedan struck the man and did not stop. First responders performed life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as a 52-year-old man from Warren.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Ypsilanti Fire Department also assisted on the call.

The investigation is still in progress. Troopers ask that the driver of the vehicle "please come forward and contact MSP." The vehicle involved may have damage to the passenger side of its vehicle, troopers reported.

Anyone who has information on the crash can call the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.