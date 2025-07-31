Driver ejected, run over by another vehicle, during crash on I-94

One person was ejected from a car, run over and seriously injured during a crash on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police reported.

The call about the single vehicle, rollover crash was made about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the Detroit Regional Communication Center.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found the wrecked Dodge Magnum was blocking the right and center lanes of westbound I-94 near Concord Avenue. The vehicle was on fire, with Detroit Fire Department on scene. The 23-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, had been thrown into the right lane.

Troopers determined that the Dodge Magnum had run off the road to the right, went up the embankment rolling down onto the freeway, and then caught fire.

Witnesses also told officers that the driver was then run over by a passing vehicle, possibly a maroon Ford Escape.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, and the injuries are described as life threatening.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports

The investigation is continuing.