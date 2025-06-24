Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announces bid for Michigan attorney general

Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who is known for handling the deadly Oxford High School shooting, announced on Tuesday that she will run for the Michigan Attorney General's office.

McDonald said her focus is to "put Michiganders' needs first and do what it takes to protect our freedoms and keep our communities safe."

"As the people's lawyer, the attorney general represents everyone across Michigan, from our children and our most vulnerable, to business owners, to seniors, every single one of us. The attorney general protects our freedoms, upholds the law and keeps our communities safe," McDonald said in a video.

McDonald was first elected in 2020 and then reelected in the 2024 election.

During her first term, she handled the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Four people were killed and seven others, including a teacher, were injured.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to life in prison in December 2023. He was a 15-year-old student at Oxford at the time. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Each parent was found guilty and was recently sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

In recent months, both parents filed appeals, claiming that they didn't receive a fair trial and that the prosecutor's office entered secret deals with two school officials who testified. However, an Oakland County judge denied the request for a retrial in June 2025.

The case made history as the Crumbleys were the first parents to be convicted for a mass shooting committed by their children.

Before she was elected prosecutor, McDonald served as a judge on the Oakland County Circuit Court, specializing in family issues such as divorce, custody, child abuse and neglect, and adoption. She also worked as an English teacher before going to law school.

McDonald's sister, Kristen McDonald Rivet, was elected in 2024 to Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

McDonald joins a growing list of candidates running for the seat. Former U.S. Prosecutor Mark Totten and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit announced they were running as a Democrat. Meanwhile, attorney Kevin Kijewski announced his GOP bid for the seat.

The seat is currently held by Dana Nessel, who is finishing her second term and is unable to run again due to term limits. Nessel did not announce if she is running for any local, state or federal elections.