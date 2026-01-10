Fur store in Detroit to close after 132 years in business

Dittrich Furs in Detroit will be closing its doors in April, the store announced on Saturday afternoon.

The small business located at 7373 Third St. says it's been serving people in Southeast Michigan since 1893 and is Detroit's "oldest privately held business."

"For 132 years and five generations, our family has been proud to provide the finest fur and natural material fashions, along with the craftsmanship, care, and personal service that have defined who we are," Dittrich Furs said in a social media post. "It is with deep gratitude—and a somewhat heavy heart—that we share this news. After much reflection, the Dittrich family has made the decision to retire and focus on the health and well-being of our family."

The store says it will be closing on April 30. A "retirement liquidation sale" is happening ahead of that date.

"We are profoundly grateful for the loyalty, trust, and friendship you have shown us over these many decades," the business said.

According to the store's website, Dittrich Furs has one of the largest fur collections in the U.S.