The effects of El Niño on our water quality

The effects of El Niño on our water quality

The effects of El Niño on our water quality

(CBS DETROIT) - El Niño is officially back, and not only can it impact our weather in southeastern Michigan, but it can also impact our water quality.

CBS Detroit NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller spoke with Lucia Ross of BlueGreen Water Technologies. Ross is an expert in water and toxic algae.