Oakland County event allows people with disabilities to ride in off-road vehicles

Thrill-seekers didn't let a little bit of rain and mud stop them from enjoying an off-roading adventure at Holly Oaks ORV Park.

Oak County Parks' Disability Dirt Day made its return for the fifth year in a row, with more than 20 vehicles giving rides to about 100 participants.

Michael Jensen climbs into an off-roading vehicle," pumped for his 45-minute adrenaline rush at the park.

"Before my injury, I didn't have like a recreational life. I spent all my time working because I thought I needed more stuff, and after my injury, I've learned to try to live life," Jensen said.

Jensen was injured about six and a half years ago. He says he wasn't going to let his disability define his future.

"I was running, and I was hit by a texting driver. It was pretty traumatic injury," Jensen said. "When I finally gained acceptance, which took two or three years, I learned to stop judging myself and to start having fun."

That new mindset is how he met Billy Vickers, president of the nonprofit organization Wheels in Motion.

"We're constantly living life now for the easiest access so to come out to an event like this, to be able to get in these machines and go up, you know, a 45 degree angle, or through a four foot mud hole or a boulder rock wall, and you're leaving not only your wheelchair behind, but it's almost like you're leaving your disability behind a little bit," Vickers said.

Vickers has been in a wheelchair for more than 20 years.

Not only did he come up with the idea for Disability Dirt Day, but he also drives people around in an ORV that he operates using hand controls.

"I'm passing people and they have no idea where even two guys that are with disabilities out in the course, we're just one of the guys. We're just out there experiencing it like everybody else," Vickers said.

All the people under the tents are cooking food, assisting people to get into vehicles, and the drivers are volunteers. They all have one goal: to create an exciting, action-packed escape that's accessible to everyone.

"We couldn't do this without the volunteers," Vickers said.