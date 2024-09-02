Detroit Tigers visit San Diego Padres on 4-game road win streak

Michigan State Fair shooting investigation ongoing, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more stories

Michigan State Fair shooting investigation ongoing, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more stories

Michigan State Fair shooting investigation ongoing, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more stories

Detroit Tigers (70-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (78-61, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -198, Tigers +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the San Diego Padres aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

San Diego is 37-32 at home and 78-61 overall. The Padres have hit 160 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Detroit has a 70-68 record overall and a 35-34 record on the road. The Tigers have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .280 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 23 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Higashioka: day-to-day (illness), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)