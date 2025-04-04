Watch CBS News
Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Opening Day 2025 game announced

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Tigers open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, April 4, against the Chicago White Sox with a three-game series. 

After opening the season with a six-game road trip, the Tigers will hold their home opener game at Comerica Park on Friday, April 4. Detroit will host the Chicago White Sox, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.  

The starting lineups for the Tigers and White Sox were announced Friday morning. Check them out below. 

What is the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Opening Day?

Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty

  1. Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH
  2. Kerry Carpenter, LF
  3. Riley Greene, CF
  4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  5. Colt Keith, 2B
  6. Zach McKinstry, RF
  7. Dillon Dingler, C
  8. Trey Sweeney, SS
  9. Javier Báez, 3B

What is the White Sox starting lineup for Opening Day?

Starting pitcher: Jonathan Cannon

  1. Miguel Vargas, 3B
  2. Luis Robert Jr., CF
  3. Andrew Benintendi, LF
  4. Andrew Vaughn, 1B
  5. Nick Maton, DH
  6. Lenyn Sosa, 2B
  7. Matt Thaiss, C
  8. Brooks Baldwin, SS
  9. Travis Jankowski, RF

When is the Tigers vs. White Sox game?

The first pitch for Friday's home opener is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The teams continue their three-game series on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The first pitch in the final game of the series is at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

How to watch the Tigers vs. White Sox game

Fans who can't make it out to the game can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket. 

Are the Tigers or White Sox predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the line at Tigers -225, White Sox +188. The over/under is 7 runs. 

