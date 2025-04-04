Detroit Tigers host Opening Day 2025. Here's what to know for the game.

The wait is finally over, Detroit Tigers fans. Opening Day 2025 at Comerica Park is here.

The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. ET on Friday, April 4.

Here's what to know about who the Tigers are playing, tickets and more.

When is the Tigers vs. White Sox game?

First pitch for Friday's home opener is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Following Friday's game, the two teams continue their three-game series at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday and close out the series at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers play on Opening Day

Fans who can't make it to Comerica Park can watch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network or MLB.TV. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.

Who is singing the National Anthem on Opening Day?

Saginaw, Michigan, native and Grammy award winner Brian d'Arcy James will perform the National Anthem on Opening Day.

Following the performance by the five-time Tony award nominee is a flyover that features an A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron, and part of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Who is throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day?

Comedian and Southfield, Michigan, native Keegan-Michael Key will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

What's new at Comerica Park in 2025

Fans attending Friday's game will be greeted by several new features and upgrades to the amenities, seating and food at Comerica Park.

Fans will take notice of the new, premium seating area, which includes 350 comfort seats behind home plate and an exclusive club area below the stands.

New food options include a Smashburger, Jerk Chicken and Mango, Spicy Falafel and a Motor City Melt.

"We're looking forward to getting the season underway and creating an incredible home field advantage at Comerica Park," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

Are tickets still available for Opening Day?

The Tigers' website has limited tickets available for the April 4 home opener.

Resale tickets are also available on SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.