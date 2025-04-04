Forecast for Detroit Tigers' home opener is cooler, but less windy

After a stormy and wet couple of days, Southeast Michigan is finally drying out, and this couldn't have happened at a better time for the Detroit Tigers' home opener on Friday.

Detroiters saw a second round of rain early Thursday morning. Those heavy downpours added to the rainfall totals from Wednesday evening's storms. Some areas saw more than three inches of rain.

After the rain, the wind kicked up. Wind gusts ranged between 30 and 35 miles per hour on Thursday.

When the Tigers take the field on Friday, winds will be much calmer.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The first pitch forecast shows winds out of the east from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. Rain will not be in the forecast. Temperatures will be 50 degrees at 1:10 p.m. and the mid-50s by the afternoon.

During last year's Opening Day game at Comerica Park, the Tigers battled a little wind and saw a mix of light flurries and some sun and clouds through the day.