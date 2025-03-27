Detroit Tigers fans to find new menu items, some upgraded seating options at Comerica Park

What's new at Comerica Park for 2025

Detroit Tigers fans will find some new features and upgrades in the food, seating and amenities at Comerica Park during this Major League Baseball season.

The Tigers begin their year on the road. The home opener is April 4.

"We're looking forward to getting the season underway and creating an incredible home field advantage at Comerica Park," Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in the announcement.

Here's a look at some of the new features, food and amenities that fans will notice at the park.

Marquee weekends

The Marquee weekends feature special activities, celebrations and giveaways in keeping with the themes. The dates are:

Opening Weekend: April 4-6.

Strike Out Cancer: May 23-25.

Black in Baseball: June 13-15. The Negro Leagues tribute game, which is part of this schedule, takes place June 14.

25th Anniversary of Comerica Park: July 11-13.

Fiesta Tigres: Sept. 19-20.

Saturday home game giveaways

There are 15 dates on the schedule for Saturday home games, and a special giveaway promotion is scheduled for each one.

The first 15,000 fans to enter Comerica Park on the selected dates will receive one of the promotional items that include a Tigers flannel shirt on April 5, a Comerica Park replica on July 12 and a Tigers bucket hat on August 9.

Home Plate Club seats, introduced in 2025 at Comerica Park in Detroit. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

Fan seating upgrades

The Home Plate Club features a new, premium seating area with 350 comfort seats behind home plate and an exclusive club area beneath the stands. Those seats have both heating and cooling settings, allowing fans to enjoy games and events in a variety of weather conditions.

Another new seating area, the Loge Boxes, provides semi-private luxury seating.

Tiger Den chairs have been replaced with new seats, with side tables added. The Tiger Den Hall food menu has also been updated.

New merch

Merchandise at the D Shop at Comerica Park will include specialty Opening Day 2025 hats, shirts and novelty items.

Fans can also look for the latest fashion styles from collections such as Nike City Connect and Olde English D attire.

Some of the new menu selections for 2025 at Comerica Park in Detroit. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

Unique twists on food favorites

Hot dogs and peanuts are traditional favorites on the ballpark menus. But take a walk around the food concession sites for other options, many of which have connections with local restaurants.

The new menu choices this year at Comerica Park include:

Smashburger: Two Fairway beef patties with American cheese, diced onion and special sauce on a Martin's roll.

Jerk Chicken & Mango: Oven-roasted jerk chicken, peach mango salsa, BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, mango slices and onions, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Spicy Falafel: Smashed falafel, spicy aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, onions and chopped romaine, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Motor City Melt: Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and melted provolone, layered in sourdough garlic bread.

Value concession and happy hour options include a pizza value meal.

There also will be a rotation of local food trucks during select weekend homestands and themed concessions with pair up with heritage nights, such as Polish Night on April 25.

Spanish language radio

2025 will be the first year fans can listen to all home games in Spanish radio broadcasts.

The calls will be on La Z 1310 AM and 107.9 FM WDTW radio stations, presented by Priority. Tigers Spanish Communications and Broadcasting Manager Carlos Guillén will provide play-by-play commentary, while 1984 World Series champion Bárbaro Garbey will provide color analysis.