Tigers defeat Miami Marlins 6-1; Hinch gets 400th win as Detroit manager

Riley Greene had a three-run homer and four RBIs, Drew Anderson ended the game by retiring Jakob Marsee in a 14-pitch at-bat for his first major league save and Detroit beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Saturday to get A.J Hinch his 400th win as Tigers manager.

Rookie Kevin McGonigle scored twice for Detroit, which has won two straight following a five-game losing streak. Spencer Torkelson reached base three times, including an eighth-inning RBI single.

Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez and first baseman Connor Norby made errors, raising Miami's NL-high total to 15 in 15 games.

Casey Mize (1-1) allowed one run and six hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and Anderson finished with 3 1/3 hitless innings that included a pair of walks. The game-ending at-bat by Marsee, who is from the Detroit area and had a large contingent of family and friends at the ballpark, was the longest in the major leagues this season.

Colt Keith had an RBI double in the first and scored on Greene's single off Janson Junk (0-2), who gave up five runs — four earned — and five hits in five innings.

Greene boosted the lead to 5-0 in the third when he homered on a fastball to end a 10-pitch at-bat. Dillon Dingler had reached on catcher's interference

Norby hit a sacrifice fly drove in the fourth.

Up next

Miami, shut out in the series opener, went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal (1-2) and Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-0) start Sunday in a top pitching matchup.