Detroit Tigers suffers 10th loss in a row after falling to Toronto Blue Jays 11-4

Ernie Clement and Joey Loperfido hit back-to back hit home runs in the fifth inning to help the surging Toronto Blue Jays rout the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of first-place teams going in opposite directions.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays have won 19 of their last 24 games, and the AL Central-leading Tigers have lost 10 of 11.

Clement's three-run home run gave Toronto a 4-1 lead and Loperfido followed with a soaring, solo shot to right field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-tying double in the sixth to bring home the first of five runs in the inning. Guerrero's RBI double in the four-run seventh helped the Blue Jays pull away with a 9-1 lead.

The Blue Jays didn't let up, going ahead 11-1 in the eighth on Nathan Lukes' two-run homer.

Jahmai Jones hit a solo homer to give Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first. The Tigers didn't generate more offense until it was too late in the ninth, when Spencer Torkeson hit his 22nd homer in a three-run inning against right-hander Chad Green.

Eric Lauer (6-2) allowed one run on five hits without a walk while striking out six in a season-high eight innings.

Reese Olson (4-4) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings after throwing four scoreless innings. Dietrich Enns replaced him and got roughed up, allowing four runs. Geoff Hartlieb gave up two more runs in one inning after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace right-hander Carlos Hernandez, who was designated for assignment.

Clement hit Olson's hanging slider over the left-field wall for a three-run homer in the pivotal sixth inning.

The Blue Jays have won nine straight series openers and are 22-13 in the first game of a series this season.

Toronto RHP Jose Berrios (6-4) and Detroit RHP Keider Montero (4-2) are the probable pitchers Friday in the second matchup in the four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb