Detroit Tigers' winning streak ends after 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay Rays

First-time All-Star Junior Caminero homered and scored twice and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Detroit 7-3 on Wednesday to end the major league-leading Tigers' winning streak at five games.

Down 3-2 after five innings, the Rays scored four times in the sixth and Caminero led off the seventh with his 22nd homer — a blast over the Detroit bullpen in left.

The Rays broke it open against reliever Chase Lee in the sixth. With two out and a runner on second, Lee replaced Brant Hurter (4-1) and allowed four straight run-scoring hits, including doubles by Ha-Seong Kim and Danny Jansen.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh, but Garrett Cleavinger struck out Riley Greene to end the inning.

Zack Littell (8-7) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Rays.

The biggest cheer came after the top of the first inning when the Tigers announced that Zach McKinstry had been selected an All-Star reserve, giving Detroit five representatives. The Tigers last had six in 2013.

Detroit's Gleyber Torres doubled in the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 22 games — the longest active streak in the majors. It matched his career high, done twice for the New York Yankees, most recently last August.

Tampa Bay travels to Boston to start a four-game series. RHP Taj Bradley (5-6. 4.79) was scheduled to start Thursday against Boston's RHP Walker Buehler. The Tigers are off Thursday before starting a home series with Seattle on Friday. LHP Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.02) was set to pitch the opener to give him an extra day of rest before the All-Star Game.

