Detroit Tigers take down Chicago White Sox 7-2 and drop Chicago to 2-6

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Kerry Carpenter homered for the third time in two games and Spencer Torkelson had a home run and a double Saturday as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 for their fourth win in five games following an opening three-game losing streak.

Chicago lost its fourth straight and dropped to 2-6, a year after a 1-9 start en route to a post-1900-record 121 defeats. The White Sox have scored two runs or fewer in four games.

Andrew Vaughn's RBI double put Chicago ahead in the first off Reese Olson (1-1), but Riley Greene hit a tying single against in the bottom half and scored on Andy Ibáñez's single against Reese Olson (0-1), who lost his seventh straight decision dating to 2022.

Carpenter's second-inning homer scored Justyn-Henry Malloy and raised his team-leading RBIs total to eight. Seven starters had a hit for the Tigers, who scored seven runs against the White Sox for the second straight game.

Riley Greene, Andy Ibanez, Malloy and Trey Sweeney each drove in a run for Detroit.

Olson allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks in six innings. Beau Brieske got three outs before former White Sox pitcher John Brebbia was perfect in the final two innings.

Martin gave up seven runs and nine hits in five innings.

Korey Lee had three hits for Chicago, which was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Torkelson's second homer of the season gave Detroit a 5-1 lead in the third.

Chicago has allowed 28 runs in its last four games after giving up five in its first four.

Detroit rookie RHP Jackson Jobe (0-0, 6.75 ERA) and White Sox LHP Martín Pérez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) start Sunday's series finale.