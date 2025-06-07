Detroit Tigers prospect Bryce Rainer will have season-ending shoulder surgery

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Detroit Tigers infield prospect Bryce Rainer will have season-ending shoulder surgery after an injury earlier this week.

Rainer dislocated his right shoulder diving back into first base while playing for Class-A Lakeland in the Florida State League. After he saw multiple doctors, the decision was made for him to have surgery.

The Tigers announced he is expected to be ready for spring training in 2026.

Rainer was hitting .288 with five homers, nine steals, 20 walks and 33 strikeouts in 35 games as Lakeland's starting shortstop.

Detroit's first-round pick (No. 11) in the 2024 amateur draft was rated as the No. 3 Tigers prospect and No. 53 prospect overall by MLB.com before the season started. Chosen out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Rainer turns 20 on July 3.