City of Detroit expands resources for homeless residents amid cold weather

As Michigan approaches the coldest day of the year, some of the most vulnerable residents in Detroit face a difficult reality: staying safe and warm while dealing with homelessness.

Data from the city found that while homelessness decreased in 2023, it rebounded slightly in 2024 and may see a similar climb this year.

To address those concerns, the city's Housing and Revitalization Department is expanding its homelessness response resources, hoping to bridge the gap.

"People who are homeless need a place to live. They need housing. Some of them present with medical issues. Some of them present with low income; some of them are living in poverty," said Candace Morgan, Homelessness Solutions Division manager with the Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department.

"What we do is we try to address those needs, to meet them where they are to help them get on the road to whatever recovery looks like for them."

Morgan says their team is adding 250 more shelter beds across the city this winter, bringing the total available to more than 1,700. That also includes a minimum of 220 drop-in center beds to offer immediate shelter access for residents sleeping outside, 100 warming center beds, as well as an additional 50 stand-by beds for emergency weather events or "Code Blue" emergencies.

"Every year, because we know we live in Michigan, we always try to make sure that we bring on additional beds, warming center beds, so that we can make sure there are more beds in the system, because there are more people who are going to want to come in because it's cold," said Morgan.

Along with the expansion comes the creation of a new city office designed to help people at risk of facing displacement get connected to stable living options.

Through Detroit Housing Services, residents have access to a team that can work directly with them to offer resources.

"This was kind of a gap that existed, and so we wanted to ensure that we brought a resource online so that we can address a variety of housing situations," said Chelsea Neblett, chief of Housing Solutions and Supportive Services with the Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department.

While the problem is far from solved, both Neblett and Morgan say their goal is to ensure no one is left behind.

"We are working with people, and people are dynamic. They're our neighbors, our citizens, and we have passion. We want to help people, and so that's why we're here," said Morgan.