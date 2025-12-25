Detroit Renaissance Center post office closing; services moving to another branch

The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will close the retail and post office box services at the Renaissance Center Station in downtown Detroit, and transfer those services to another location.

The change is due to an expired lease at the current site at 100 Renaissance Center, the notice said.

Retail services will end at the close of business Jan. 20, and P.O. Box services will also end that date. Those two customer services will transfer Jan. 21 to the George W. Young Post Office, 1401 West Fort Street, Detroit, which is 1.4 miles away from the Ren Cen.

Customers who currently rent a P.O. Box will be able to receive their mail daily at the George W. Young Post Office on a temporary basis. Those who would like refunds on their Renaissance Finance Station P.O. Box rentals should do so by Jan. 20.

The George W. Young Post Office has 24-hour access to the post office boxes; with full retail services from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.