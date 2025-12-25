Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Renaissance Center post office closing; services moving to another branch

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will close the retail and post office box services at the Renaissance Center Station in downtown Detroit, and transfer those services to another location. 

The change is due to an expired lease at the current site at 100 Renaissance Center, the notice said. 

Retail services will end at the close of business Jan. 20, and P.O. Box services will also end that date. Those two customer services will transfer Jan. 21 to the George W. Young Post Office, 1401 West Fort Street, Detroit, which is 1.4 miles away from the Ren Cen. 

Customers who currently rent a P.O. Box will be able to receive their mail daily at the George W. Young Post Office on a temporary basis. Those who would like refunds on their Renaissance Finance Station P.O. Box rentals should do so by Jan. 20. 

The George W. Young Post Office has 24-hour access to the post office boxes; with full retail services from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue