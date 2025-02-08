Detroit Red Wings' 7-game win streak snapped by Tampa Bay Lightning

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

The Detroit Red Wings' seven-game win streak was snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 loss.

Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Brayden Point scored his 30th goal of the season, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

Dylan Duke also scored for Tampa Bay in his NHL debut. Duke, who played for the University of Michigan last season, was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The Red Wings' Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 300th career goal during the first period. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists. Patrick Kane also scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot made 11 saves. Talbot replaced Alex Lyon, who was pulled after allowing two goals in the first 2:56.

Point has 20 goals in 37 career games against Detroit. He also scored during their first meeting this season, a 5-1 Tampa Bay victory last month.

The Red Wings Came up short in their attempt to win eight straight games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Duke knocked in a rebound 4:10 into the third after the Red Wings, who gave up four first-period goals, cut Tampa Bay's lead to 4-3.

Kucherov has at least one point in 17 of the last 18 games. The only game he didn't record a point during that stretch came on Jan. 25, when the Lightning lost 2-0 to Talbot and the Red Wings.

The Lightning play at Montreal on Sunday, and the Red Wings host Minnesota on Feb. 22.