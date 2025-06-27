Detroit Red Wings select Carter Bear in 2025 NHL draft

The Detroit Red Wings selected Canadian hockey player Carter Bear on Friday in the 2025 NHL draft.

Bear, who played three seasons for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League, was selected 13th overall. He ranked among top leaders in the 2024-2025 season with 40 goals, 42 assists, 82 points and 77 penalty minutes.

Standing at 6 feet, Bear also played with the Winnipeg Thrashers in the 2022-2023 season.

The NHL draft will continue on Saturday, June 28. The Red Wings have eight remaining picks: one in the second round, two in the third round, one in the fourth round, one in the fifth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh round.

Earlier this week, the Red Wings released their 2025-2026 preseason schedule, with the first matchup set against the Chicago Blackhawks. Kickoff for the first game at the Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.