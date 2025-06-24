Watch CBS News
Detroit Red Wings release 2025 preseason schedule

The Detroit Red Wings released their 2025-2026 preseason schedule, with the first matchup set against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The eight-game schedule runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 4, with three of the games playing back-to-back. 

Kickoff for the first game at the Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Detroit ended the 2024 season with a 39-35-8 record, ranking No. 6 in the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference. In December 2024, the team fired head coach Derek Lalonde, naming Todd McClellan the new coach. Lalonde went on to become the assistant head coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Red Wings 2025-2026 preseason schedule

  • Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.: against the Chicago Blackhawks (Little Caesars Arena)
  • Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.: against the Buffalo Sabres (Little Caesars Arena)
  • Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.: against the Pittsburgh Penguins (PPG Paints Arena)
  • Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.: against the Buffalo Sabres (KeyBank Center)
  • Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.: against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Little Caesars Arena)
  • Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.: against the Chicago Blackhawks (United Center)
  • Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.: against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Scotiabank Arena)
  • Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.: against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Little Caesars Arena)
