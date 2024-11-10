Detroit Red Wings go scoreless in 4-0 loss to New York Rangers

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

The Detroit Red Wings had chances throughout the game, but couldn't get past New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick in Saturday's 4-0 loss.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist and Quick stopped 37 shots for his 61st career shutout.

The Rangers completed a sweep of the three-game season series with Saturday's victory.

Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider and Reilly Smith also scored for New York, who have won three of four.

Panarin, who reached the 800-point mark in New York's 6-1 loss to Buffalo on Thursday, has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games against the Red Wings. Quick had eight saves in the first period, 19 in the second and 10 in the third for his first shutout in three starts this season.

Ville Husso had 20 saves for Detroit in his first appearance since opening night. The Red Wings have lost two straight and five of seven (2-4-1).

Husso was recalled from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday with Alex Lyon sidelined by a lower-body injury.

The Red Wings, who trailed 1-0 after the first period, peppered the Rangers' net most of the second period with 19 shots on goal. Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin had shots clang off the goal post. Vesey then stifled Detroit's momentum and gave his team a 2-0 advantage by beating Husso on the glove side with 3:08 remaining in the period.

Quick has a shutout in 17 consecutive seasons for the sixth-longest streak in NHL history.

The Red Wings visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday to open a four-game trip.