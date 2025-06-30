Detroit Red Wings resign Patrick Kane to one-year, $3 million extension

The Detroit Red Wings are keeping forward Patrick Kane for another year after he signed a one-year, $3 million extension on Monday.

Kane, who joined the Red Wings in 2023, played 72 games in the 2024-2025 season, ranking among team leaders with 21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points, 12 power play goals and 29 power play points.

The Red Wings announced the extension on social media, saying, "You know what time it is."

The 36-year-old Buffalo, New York, native was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007, helping the team win the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Throughout his career, he was selected to nine NHL All-Star games, including six consecutive from 2015 to 2020. He earned a spot on the NHL First All-Star Team three times and was named on the Second All-Star Team.

He played one season with the New York Rangers before coming to Detroit, where he scored 20 goals in his first season with the team, with 27 assists and 47 points.

The extension comes three days after the Red Wings selected left wing Carter Bear in the first round of the 2025 NHL draft. Bear, who played three seasons for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League, was selected 13th overall. Other players selected were right wing Eddie Genborg, goaltender Michael Pradel, right wing Brent Solomon, left wing Michal Svreck, defenseman Nikita Tyurin, defenseman Will Murphy and center Grayden Robertson-Palmer.

The Red Wings released their 2025-2026 preseason schedule, with the first matchup set against the Chicago Blackhawks. Kickoff for the first game at the Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.