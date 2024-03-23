Detroit Red Wings fall late to Nashville Predators, 1-0

Filip Forsberg scored with 5:14 remaining in the third period and Juuse Saros made 22 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, extending Nashville's franchise record streak of games unbeaten in regulation to 17 at 15-0-2.

Nashville sits comfortably in the Western Conference's top wild-card position with 88 points.

"We're finding ways," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "We've had some easier wins. This one we weren't sharp. We didn't have a lot of energy, but we were able to grab the third period."

Alex Lyon made 31 saves for Detroit, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

"You've got to tip your hat to Saros, that was a goalie-steal win for them," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said.

With time winding down in the third, Forsberg capped off a wild scramble in the Detroit zone with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Lyon high to the glove side. He has scored six goals in the past five games.

"This one was two periods that wasn't necessarily the greatest," Forsberg said. "Obviously, the third was by far our best period of the night and ended up being enough."

During the current streak, Nashville has outscored its opponents 34-12 in third periods.

Forsberg fought Detroit's Moritz Seider early in the game's second period.

"Obviously, it's a lot of emotion playing in that game right now," Seider said.

Saros stopped a one-timer from the low slot off of the stick of Joe Veleno with 11:45 remaining in the second with the Red Wings on a power play for his best save of the game.

"We're all kind of on the same page and really committed to playing our way," Saros said. "I feel like we're building something special here."

The shutout was the third of the season and 23rd of Saros' career. Nashville has won consecutive games via a shutout after Thursday's 3-0 win over Florida.

The Red Wings entered Saturday one point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card berth. Detroit has played two more games than the Capitals, who were idle on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit Washington on Tuesday.

Predators: Host Vegas on Tuesday.