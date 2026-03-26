Detroit rapper Sada Baby pleads no contest to drug possession charge

A Detroit rapper has pleaded no contest to a drug possession charge resulting from an arrest in Macomb County, Michigan, court records show.

Casada Sorrel, 33, who is known professionally as Sada Baby, was taken into custody in January 2025 during a traffic stop in Sterling Heights on an outstanding warrant. Police said the warrant was for a previous arrest for driving without a license.

Police alleged that during the arrest, they spotted a bag of pills in Sorrell's driver's side door pocket. The bag allegedly included oxycodone hydrochloride and acetaminophen, which prosecutors say Sorrell did not have a valid prescription for.

He pleaded no contest on Wednesday to one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office said. Sorrell will be sentenced on May 5 in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court. He has requested a resolution of the case through the drug court program, court records show.