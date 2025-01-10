Detroit rapper Sada Baby arrested after traffic stop in Sterling Heights

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit rapper known as Sada Baby was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Sterling Heights.

The Sterling Heights Police Department reported the incident happened about 4 a.m. Friday on Mound Road near 18 Mile Road. The officer who was on patrol in the area saw a black Dodge Ram with tinted windows and checked the license plate of the vehicle, which came back to Casadra Sorrel, known professionally as Sada Baby.

Sorrel had an outstanding warrant for a previous arrest on a charge of driving while unlicensed, the press release said. With that information, he was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

In the meantime, the department reported, the officer saw possible illegal contraband inside the vehicle.

"That contraband was recovered and secured as evidence, and charges are pending further investigation," police said.

Sorrel was then taken to the Macomb County Jail and processed on the warrant.