Detroit rapper Sada Baby arrested in Macomb County on drug charge

Detroit police working to identify 3 people found dead in burning car and more top stories

Detroit police working to identify 3 people found dead in burning car and more top stories

Detroit police working to identify 3 people found dead in burning car and more top stories

Detroit rapper Sada Baby, who gained recognition for songs "Bloxk Party" and "Whole Lotta Choppas," was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a drug charge.

According to court records, law enforcement requested an arrest warrant for the 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Casada Sorrell. He was arrested in Sterling Heights and taken to the Macomb County Jail, records show.

Sorrell was arrested earlier this year during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant. Police said the warrant was for a previous arrest of driving without a license.

Macomb County Jail